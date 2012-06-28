DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 94.59/94.65 94.40/94.45
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 95.50/95.70 95.60/95.80
Karachi 100-share index 13,799.12 13,656.04
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 48,471 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 27 June 13
Three-months bills 11.9201 11.9201
Six-month bills 11.9420 11.9420
12-month bills 11.9522 11.9522
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 6 May 9
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.7499 12.6198
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 13.1205 13.0521
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- --------
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 13.3847 13.3218
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- --------
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB 13.3496 B/Rejected
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- --------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending June 15 June 8
Total liquid frx reserves $15.046 bln $15.417 bln
Forex held by central bank $10.680 bln $11.117 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.366 bln $4.3 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index May n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) May 1.15 1.83
Change yr/yr (pct) May 12.29 11.30
Wholesale price index May n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) May n/a n/a
Change yr/yr (pct) May n/a n/a
Trade Balance May $-1.732 bln $-1.517 bln
Exports May $2.159 bln $2.240 bln
Imports May $3.891 bln $3.757 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10
Population (millions) *177.18 173.51
Per capita income $1,254 $1,073
External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct
Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln
Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln
Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln
Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)