DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 94.46/94.51 94.55/94.60
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 95.00/95.20 95.70/95.90
Karachi 100-share index 14,178.10 14,200.79
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 49,285 48,771
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 27 June 13
Three-months bills 11.9201 11.9201
Six-month bills 11.9420 11.9420
12-month bills 11.9522 11.9522
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 6 May 9
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.7499 12.6198
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 13.1205 13.0521
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- --------
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 13.3847 13.3218
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- --------
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB 13.3496 B/Rejected
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- --------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending June 22 June 15
Total liquid frx reserves $14.964 bln $15.046 bln
Forex held by central bank $10.535 bln $10.680 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.429 bln $4.366 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.04 1.15
Change yr/yr (pct) June 11.26 12.29
Wholesale price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June n/a n/a
Change yr/yr (pct) June n/a n/a
Trade Balance May $-1.732 bln $-1.517 bln
Exports May $2.159 bln $2.240 bln
Imports May $3.891 bln $3.757 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) n/a 177.10
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.283 $61.134
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) n/a n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-May) $-19.43 bln $-15.59 bln
Exports $21.50 bln $24.83 bln
Imports $40.93 bln $40.41 bln
Current a/c balance $3.77 bln $268 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)