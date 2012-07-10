DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 94.13/94.18 94.00/94.07 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 93.75/94.15 94.45/94.80 Karachi 100-share index 14,379.54 14,310.18 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 48,385 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 27 June 13 Three-months bills 11.9201 11.9201 Six-month bills 11.9420 11.9420 12-month bills 11.9522 11.9522 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 6 May 9 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.7499 12.6198 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 13.1205 13.0521 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- -------- 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 13.3847 13.3218 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- -------- 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB 13.3496 B/Rejected 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- -------- WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending June 29 June 22 Total liquid frx reserves $15.236 bln $14.964 bln Forex held by central bank $10.802 bln $10.535 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.434 bln $4.429 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Jun n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jun 0.04 1.15 Change yr/yr (pct) Jun 11.26 12.29 Wholesale price index Jun n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jun 0.05 n/a Change yr/yr (pct) Jun 6.40 n/a Trade Balance May $-1.732 bln $-1.517 bln Exports May $2.159 bln $2.240 bln Imports May $3.891 bln $3.757 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.283 $61.134 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) n/a n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-May) $-19.43 bln $-15.59 bln Exports $21.50 bln $24.83 bln Imports $40.93 bln $40.41 bln Current a/c balance $3.77 bln $268 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)