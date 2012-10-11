DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 95.44/95.50 95.50/95.56 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 95.30/95.60 95.30/95.60 Karachi 100-share index 15,753.82 15,688.24 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 54,000 54,128 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 3 Sept 19 Three-months bills 9.7291 10.2293 Six-month bills 9.7583 10.2446 12-month bills 9.7601 10.2574 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 26 Aug 15 three-year PIB 10.6252 11.2994 five-year PIB 11.1744 11.6990 10-year PIB 11.5996 12.0487 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Sept 28 Sept 21 Total liquid frx reserves $14.900 bln $14.841 bln Forex held by central bank $10.360 bln $10.322 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.540 bln $4.519 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.79 0.9 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 8.79 9.1 Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.3 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 7.8 7.7 Trade Balance Aug $-1.774 bln $-1.605 bln Exports Aug $1.911 bln $2.057 bln Imports Aug $3.685 bln $3.662 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 $65.814 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)