DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 00.00/00.00 95.44/95.50
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 95.40/95.70 95.30/95.60
Karachi 100-share index 15,845.30 15,753.82
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 54,000 54,000
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 3 Sept 19
Three-months bills 9.7291 10.2293
Six-month bills 9.7583 10.2446
12-month bills 9.7601 10.2574
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 26 Aug 15
three-year PIB 10.6252 11.2994
five-year PIB 11.1744 11.6990
10-year PIB 11.5996 12.0487
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Oct 5 Sept 28
Total liquid frx reserves $14.406 bln $14.900 bln
Forex held by central bank $9.919 bln $10.360 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.487 bln $4.540 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.79 0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 8.79 9.1
Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.3 1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 7.8 7.7
Trade Balance Aug $-1.774 bln $-1.605 bln
Exports Aug $1.911 bln $2.057 bln
Imports Aug $3.685 bln $3.662 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 $65.814
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
