DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 95.53/95.58 95.42/95.47
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 95.20/95.50 95.30/95.60
Karachi 100-share index 15,853.84 15,848.63
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 52,414 52,842
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 17 Oct 3
Three-months bills 9.6383 9.7291
Six-month bills 9.6481 9.7583
12-month bills 9.7118 9.7601
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 23 Sept 26
three-year PIB 10.3935 10.6252
five-year PIB 10.9563 11.1744
10-year PIB 11.4495 11.5996
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Oct 12 Oct 5
Total liquid frx reserves $14.319 bln $14.406 bln
Forex held by central bank $9.814 bln $9.919 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.505 bln $4.487 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.79 0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 8.79 9.1
Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.3 1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 7.8 7.7
Trade Balance Sept $-1.287 bln $-1.774 bln
Exports Sept $2.219 bln $1.911 bln
Imports Sept $3.506 bln $3.685 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 $65.814
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
