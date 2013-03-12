US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 97.85/97.90 97.70/97.75 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.10/99.35 99.00/99.25 Karachi 100-share index 17,522.56 17,964.18 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 51,428 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 6 Feb 20 Three-months bills 9.3661 9.2754 Six-month bills 9.4060 9.3621 12-month bills 9.4230 9.3990 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 13 Jan 16 three-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected five-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 1 Feb 22 Total liquid frx reserves $12.804 bln $13.185 bln Forex held by central bank $7.861 bln $8.227 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.943 bln $4.958 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 1.67 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 7.4 8.07 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 1.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 8.3 8.6 Trade Balance Jan $-1.740 bln $-1.703 bln Exports Jan $2.023 bln $1.969 bln Imports Jan $3.763 bln $3.672 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 $60.1 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.