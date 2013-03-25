DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.17/98.22 98.15/98.21
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.00/99.25 99.00/99.25
Karachi 100-share index 17,963.11 17,913.62
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 51,857 51,857
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 20 March 6
Three-months bills 9.4114 9.3661
Six-month bills 9.4280 9.4060
12-month bills No Bids 9.4230
Received
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 13 Feb 13
three-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected
five-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected
10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending March 15 March 8
Total liquid frx reserves $12.436 bln $12.565 bln
Forex held by central bank $7.450 bln $7.655 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.986 bln $4.910 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 1.67
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 7.4 8.07
Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 1.2
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 8.3 8.6
Trade Balance Feb $-1.548 bln $-1.740 bln
Exports Feb $1.835 bln $2.023 bln
Imports Feb $3.383 bln $3.763 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
