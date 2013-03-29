DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.37/98.42 98.35/98.39 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 98.95/99.20 99.05/99.30 Karachi 100-share index 17,947.76 17,897.90 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 51,428 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 20 March 6 Three-months bills 9.4114 9.3661 Six-month bills 9.4280 9.4060 12-month bills No Bids 9.4230 Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 13 Feb 13 three-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected five-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 22 March 15 Total liquid frx reserves $12.370 bln $12.436 bln Forex held by central bank $7.277 bln $7.450 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.093 bln $4.986 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 1.67 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 7.4 8.07 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 1.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 8.3 8.6 Trade Balance Feb $-1.548 bln $-1.740 bln Exports Feb $1.835 bln $2.023 bln Imports Feb $3.383 bln $3.763 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)