US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as financials drop, defensive stocks gain
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.37/98.42 98.35/98.39 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 98.95/99.20 99.05/99.30 Karachi 100-share index 17,947.76 17,897.90 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 51,428 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 20 March 6 Three-months bills 9.4114 9.3661 Six-month bills 9.4280 9.4060 12-month bills No Bids 9.4230 Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 13 Feb 13 three-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected five-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 22 March 15 Total liquid frx reserves $12.370 bln $12.436 bln Forex held by central bank $7.277 bln $7.450 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.093 bln $4.986 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 1.67 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 7.4 8.07 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 1.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 8.3 8.6 Trade Balance Feb $-1.548 bln $-1.740 bln Exports Feb $1.835 bln $2.023 bln Imports Feb $3.383 bln $3.763 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current quarter, but gains in defensive plays offset the decline.