DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.34/98.40 98.39/98.44
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.90/100.15 n/a
Karachi 100-share index 19,034.53 18,982.42
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 48,257 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 30 April 17
Three-months bills 9.4568 9.4114
Six-month bills 9.4500 9.4280
12-month bills 9.4571 No Bids
Received
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 24 March 13
three-year PIB 10.7519 Bids Rejected
five-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected
10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending April 26 April 19
Total liquid frx reserves $11.764 bln $11.938 bln
Forex held by central bank $6.677 bln $6.817 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.087 bln $5.121 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Apr n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 1.09 0.41
Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 5.8 6.57
Wholesale price index Apr n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Apr n/a n/a
Change yr/yr (pct) Apr n/a n/a
Trade Balance Mar $-2.211 bln $-1.548 bln
Exports Mar $2.134 bln $1.835 bln
Imports Mar $4.345 bln $3.383 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
