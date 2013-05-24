Morning News Call - India, March 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03302017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 09:30 am: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at an event New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues New Delhi.