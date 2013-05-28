DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.42/98.49 98.26/98.32 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.75/100.00 99.80/100.05 Karachi 100-share index 20,958.86 21,283.77 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 45,900 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 15 April 30 Three-months bills 9.4114 9.4568 Six-month bills 9.4280 9.4500 12-month bills 9.4470 9.4571 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 22 April 24 three-year PIB 10.0484 10.7519 five-year PIB 10.4373 Bids Rejected 10-year PIB 11.0997 Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending May 17 May 10 Total liquid frx reserves $11.433 bln $11.601 bln Forex held by central bank $6.383 bln $6.525 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.050 bln $5.076 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 1.09 0.41 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 5.8 6.57 Wholesale price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 0.8 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 6.8 7.9 Trade Balance Apr $-1.779 bln $-1.553 bln Exports Apr $2.130 bln $2.134 bln Imports Apr $3.909 bln $3.687 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)