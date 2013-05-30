European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.42/98.48 98.43/98.49 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.80/100.05 99.80/100.05 Karachi 100-share index 21,441.12 21,501.72 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 46,028 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 29 May 15 Three-months bills 9.3661 9.4114 Six-month bills 9.3840 9.4280 12-month bills 9.3870 9.4470 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 22 April 24 three-year PIB 10.0484 10.7519 five-year PIB 10.4373 Bids Rejected 10-year PIB 11.0997 Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending May 17 May 10 Total liquid frx reserves $11.433 bln $11.601 bln Forex held by central bank $6.383 bln $6.525 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.050 bln $5.076 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 1.09 0.41 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 5.8 6.57 Wholesale price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 0.8 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 6.8 7.9 Trade Balance Apr $-1.779 bln $-1.553 bln Exports Apr $2.130 bln $2.134 bln Imports Apr $3.909 bln $3.687 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
