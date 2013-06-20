DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.65/98.70 98.63/98.69 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.65/99.90 99.60/99.85 Karachi 100-share index 22,135.72 21,919.62 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 45,000 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 12 May 29 Three-months bills 9.2301 9.3661 Six-month bills 9.2523 9.3840 12-month bills 9.2792 9.3870 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 19 May 22 three-year PIB 9.6892 10.0484 five-year PIB 10.1503 10.4373 10-year PIB 11.0496 11.0997 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending June 7 May 31 Total liquid frx reserves $11.446 bln $11.457 bln Forex held by central bank $6.287 bln $6.395 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.159 bln $5.062 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.51 1.09 Change yr/yr (pct) May 5.13 5.8 Wholesale price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.4 0.8 Change yr/yr (pct) May 4.1 6.8 Trade Balance May $-2.171 bln $-1.776 bln Exports May $2.175 bln $2.130 bln Imports May $4.346 bln $3.909 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11 Population (millions) *178.91 175.31 Per capita income $1,372 $1,258 External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)