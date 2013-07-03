DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 99.66/99.72 n/a
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 100.50/100.75 n/a
Karachi 100-share index 21,644.17 21,363.16
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 47,800
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 26 June 12
Three-months bills 8.9583 9.2301
Six-month bills 8.9673 9.2523
12-month bills 8.9808 9.2792
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 19 May 22
three-year PIB 9.6892 10.0484
five-year PIB 10.1503 10.4373
10-year PIB 11.0496 11.0997
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending June 21 June 14
Total liquid frx reserves $11.344 bln $11.340 bln
Forex held by central bank $6.256 bln $6.239 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.088 bln $5.101 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June n/a 0.51
Change yr/yr (pct) June 5.8 5.13
Wholesale price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June n/a 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) June n/a 4.1
Trade Balance May $-2.171 bln $-1.776 bln
Exports May $2.175 bln $2.130 bln
Imports May $4.346 bln $3.909 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2011/12 2010/11
Population (millions) *178.91 175.31
Per capita income $1,372 $1,258
External debt (billion dlr) *$65.562 n/a
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *7,995 7,880
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.7 pct 3.0 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.6 pct 3.1 pct
Services sector growth *4.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.1 pct 2.4 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.3 pct 1.5 pct
Average consumer price inflation *10.8 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) *5.0 pct 5.5 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-21.271 bln $-15.604 bln
Exports $23.641 bln $24.810 bln
Imports $44.912 bln $40.414 bln
Current a/c balance $4.52 bln $214 mln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)