DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 106.98/107.05 106.84/106.902 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 107.30/107.55 107.20/107.45 Karachi 100-share index 22,377.83 22,649.09 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 45,857 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 30 Oct 14 Three-months bills 9.4114 9.4330 Six-month bills 9.4640 No Bids Received 12-month bills No Bids No Bids Received Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 23 Sept 25 three-year PIB Bids Rejected 11.6916 five-year PIB Bids Rejected 12.1511 10-year PIB Bids Rejected 12.5995 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Oct 25 Oct 14 Total liquid frx reserves $9.497 bln $9.230 bln Forex held by central bank $4.299 bln $4.086 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.198 bln $5.144 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct n/a 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 9.08 7.39 Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct n/a 0.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct n/a 8.7 Trade Balance Sept $-1.170 bln $-1.576 bln Exports Sept $2.622 bln $1.996 bln Imports Sept $3.791 bln $3.572 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)