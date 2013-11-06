DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 107.23/107.28 106.98/107.050
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 107.60/107.85 107.30/107.55
Karachi 100-share index 22,790.70 22,377.83
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 45,857
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 30 Oct 14
Three-months bills 9.4114 9.4330
Six-month bills 9.4640 No Bids
Received
12-month bills No Bids No Bids
Received Received
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 23 Sept 25
three-year PIB Bids Rejected 11.6916
five-year PIB Bids Rejected 12.1511
10-year PIB Bids Rejected 12.5995
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Oct 25 Oct 14
Total liquid frx reserves $9.497 bln $9.230 bln
Forex held by central bank $4.299 bln $4.086 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.198 bln $5.144 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct n/a 0.3
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 9.08 7.39
Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct n/a 0.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct n/a 8.7
Trade Balance Sept $-1.170 bln $-1.576 bln
Exports Sept $2.622 bln $1.996 bln
Imports Sept $3.791 bln $3.572 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)