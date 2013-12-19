DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 106.53/106.58 107.78/107.84
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 106.20/106.35 106.90/107.105
Karachi 100-share index 25,524.46 25,350.20
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 11 Nov 27
Three-months bills 9.9109 9.8654
Six-month bills 9.9791 Bids
Rejected
12-month bills No Bids Bids
Received Rejected
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 18 Nov 20
three-year PIB 12.0998 12.1001
five-year PIB 12.5589 12.6010
10-year PIB 12.9492 12.9981
20-Year PIB 13.2894 No Bids
Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Dec 6 Nov 29
Total liquid frx reserves $8.060 bln $8.238 bln
Forex held by central bank $2.963 bln $3.047 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.097 bln $5.191 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 1.3 2.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.9 9.1
Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.3 1.1
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.4 9.8
Trade Balance Nov $-1.847 bln $-1.417 bln
Exports Nov $1.804 bln $1.864 bln
Imports Nov $3.651 bln $3.281 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)