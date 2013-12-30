DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 105.48/105.54 105.49/105.558 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.10/105.30 104.80/105.005 Karachi 100-share index 25,258.05 25,370.03 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 42,257 41,842 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 24 Dec 11 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9109 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills No Bids No Bids Received Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 18 Nov 20 three-year PIB 12.0998 12.1001 five-year PIB 12.5589 12.6010 10-year PIB 12.9492 12.9981 20-Year PIB 13.2894 No Bids Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 20 Dec 13 Total liquid frx reserves $8.090 bln $8.526 bln Forex held by central bank $3.193 bln $3.468 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.897 bln $5.058 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 1.3 2.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.9 9.1 Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.3 1.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.4 9.8 Trade Balance Nov $-1.847 bln $-1.417 bln Exports Nov $1.804 bln $1.864 bln Imports Nov $3.651 bln $3.281 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)