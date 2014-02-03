DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) l05.50/105.55 105.32/105.373
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.95/106.20 105.95/106.205
Karachi 100-share index 26,784.34 26,607.64
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 44,142
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 22 Jan 9
Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564
Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791
12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 29 Dec 18
three-year PIB 12.0915 12.0998
five-year PIB 12.5501 12.5589
10-year PIB 12.8944 12.9492
20-Year PIB 12.9000 13.2894
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Jan 24 Jan 17
Total liquid frx reserves $7.994 bln $8.168 bln
Forex held by central bank $3.177 bln $3.322 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.817 bln $4.846 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.3 1.3
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 9.2 10.9
Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.0 0.2
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 8.9 10.4
Trade Balance Dec $-1.286 bln $-1.847 bln
Exports Dec $2.275 bln $1.804 bln
Imports Dec $3.561 bln $3.651 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)