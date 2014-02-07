UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) l05.35/105.40 105.42/105.475 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.95/106.20 105.95/106.205 Karachi 100-share index 26,862.51 26,751.45 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 4 Jan 22 Three-months bills 9.9741 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9868 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 29 Dec 18 three-year PIB 12.0915 12.0998 five-year PIB 12.5501 12.5589 10-year PIB 12.8944 12.9492 20-Year PIB 12.9000 13.2894 WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Jan 31 Jan 24 Total liquid frx reserves $8.017 bln $7.994 bln Forex held by central bank $3.182 bln $3.177 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.835 bln $4.817 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan n/a 1.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 7.91 9.2 Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.0 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 8.9 10.4 Trade Balance Dec $-1.286 bln $-1.847 bln Exports Dec $2.275 bln $1.804 bln Imports Dec $3.561 bln $3.651 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: