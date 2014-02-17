DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) l04.82/104.87 104.87/104.935 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.45/105.70 105.50/105.755 Karachi 100-share index 26,394.13 26,541.26 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 43,928 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 4 Jan 22 Three-months bills 9.9741 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9868 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 29 Dec 18 three-year PIB 12.0915 12.0998 five-year PIB 12.5501 12.5589 10-year PIB 12.8944 12.9492 20-Year PIB 12.9000 13.2894 WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 7 Jan 31 Total liquid frx reserves $7.589 bln $8.017 bln Forex held by central bank $2.841 bln $3.182 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.748 bln $4.835 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan n/a 1.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 7.91 9.2 Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.0 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 8.9 10.4 Trade Balance Dec $-1.286 bln $-1.847 bln Exports Dec $2.275 bln $1.804 bln Imports Dec $3.561 bln $3.651 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)