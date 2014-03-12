DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 99.55/99.65 101.00/101.10 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 100.30/100.50 101.20/101.40 Karachi 100-share index 27,309.02 27,176.26 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Mar 5 Feb 19 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9900 Bids Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 26 Jan 29 three-year PIB 12.0962 12.0915 five-year PIB 12.5522 12.5501 10-year PIB 12.9093 12.8944 20-Year PIB no bids 12.9000 Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 28 Feb 21 Total liquid frx reserves $8.737 bln $8.654 bln Forex held by central bank $3.921 bln $3.871 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.816 bln $4.783 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb n/a n/a Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 7.93 7.91 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb n/a n/a Change yr/yr (pct) Feb n/a n/a Trade Balance Dec $-1.286 bln $-1.847 bln Exports Dec $2.275 bln $1.804 bln Imports Dec $3.561 bln $3.651 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)