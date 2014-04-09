DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.05/98.11 98.07/98.13
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 100.00/100.20 100.00/100.20
Karachi 100-share index 28,653.37 28,578.96
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 43,628 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Apr 2 Mar 19
Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564
Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791
12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Mar 26 Feb 26
three-year PIB 12.0951 12.0962
five-year PIB 12.5508 12.5522
10-year PIB 12.9014 12.9093
20-Year PIB no bids no Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending March 28 March 21
Total liquid frx reserves $9.864 bln $9.143 bln
Forex held by central bank $5.171 bln $4.426 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.693 bln $4.717 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.96 0.3
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 8.53 7.9
Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Feb n/a 0.1
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb n/a 7.6
Trade Balance Dec $-1.286 bln $-1.847 bln
Exports Dec $2.275 bln $1.804 bln
Imports Dec $3.561 bln $3.651 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12
Population (millions) *184.35 180.71
Per capita income $1,368 $1,323
External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct
Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct
Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct
Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct
Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln
Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln
Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln
Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)