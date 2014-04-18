DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 96.60/96.65 96.45/96.50 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 98.00/98.25 97.55/97.80 Karachi 100-share index 29,350.34 29,456.00 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Apr 16 Apr 2 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Mar 26 Feb 26 ee-year PIB 12.0951 12.0962 five-year PIB 12.5508 12.5522 10-year PIB 12.9014 12.9093 20-Year PIB no bids no Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending April 11 April 4 Total liquid frx reserves $9.849 bln $9.713 bln Forex held by central bank $4.984 bln $4.943 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.865 bln $4.770 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.96 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 8.53 7.9 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb n/a 0.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb n/a 7.6 Trade Balance Feb $-1.433 bln $-2.076 bln Exports Feb $2.167 bln $2.061 bln Imports Feb $3.600 bln $4.137 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)