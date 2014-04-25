US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after govt shutdown averted
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 97.90/97.95 97.80/97.85 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.35/99.60 99.25/99.50 Karachi 100-share index 28,786.74 28,717.19 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Apr 16 Apr 2 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Apr 23 Mar 26 ee-year PIB 12.0930 12.0951 five-year PIB 12.5521 12.5508 10-year PIB 12.9016 12.9014 20-Year PIB bids Rejected no Bids Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending April 11 April 4 Total liquid frx reserves $9.849 bln $9.713 bln Forex held by central bank $4.984 bln $4.943 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.865 bln $4.770 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.96 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 8.53 7.9 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb n/a 0.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb n/a 7.6 Trade Balance Feb $-1.433 bln $-2.076 bln Exports Feb $2.167 bln $2.061 bln Imports Feb $3.600 bln $4.137 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge.