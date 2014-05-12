US STOCKS-Wall St dips on Trump protectionism, Qualcomm drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.50/98.55 98.52/98.57 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.10/99.30 99.00/99.20 Karachi 100-share index 28,494.54 28,511.02 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 41,871 41,914 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Apr 30 Apr 16 Three-months bills 9.9383 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9675 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9932 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Apr 23 Mar 26 ee-year PIB 12.0930 12.0951 five-year PIB 12.5521 12.5508 10-year PIB 12.9016 12.9014 20-Year PIB Bids Rejected no Bids Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending May 2 April 25 Total liquid frx reserves $12.044 bln $11.740 bln Forex held by central bank $7.240 bln $7.041 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.804 bln $4.699 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 1.7 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 9.2 8.5 Wholesale price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 7.0 7.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 0.1 0.3 Trade Balance Mar $-1.391 bln $-1.433 bln Exports Mar $2.239 bln $2.167 bln Imports Mar $3.630 bln $3.600 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.