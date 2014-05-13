DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.70/98.75 98.50/98.55 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.45/99.65 99.10/99.30 Karachi 100-share index 28,343.88 28,494.54 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 41,871 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Apr 30 Apr 16 Three-months bills 9.9383 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9675 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9932 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Apr 23 Mar 26 ee-year PIB 12.0930 12.0951 five-year PIB 12.5521 12.5508 10-year PIB 12.9016 12.9014 20-Year PIB Bids Rejected no Bids Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending May 2 April 25 Total liquid frx reserves $12.044 bln $11.740 bln Forex held by central bank $7.240 bln $7.041 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.804 bln $4.699 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 1.7 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 9.2 8.5 Wholesale price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 7.0 7.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 0.1 0.3 Trade Balance Mar $-1.391 bln $-1.433 bln Exports Mar $2.239 bln $2.167 bln Imports Mar $3.630 bln $3.600 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)