GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.76/98.82 98.76/98.82 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.65/99.85 99,55/99.75 Karachi 100-share index 29,048.21 29,020.48 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 41,914 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 14 Apr 30 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9383 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9675 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9932 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 21 Apr 23 ee-year PIB 12.0953 12.0930 five-year PIB 12.5531 12.5521 10-year PIB 12.9016 12.9016 20-Year PIB No Bids Bids Received Rejected WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending May 16 May 9 Total liquid frx reserves $13.132 bln $12.884 bln Forex held by central bank $8.320 bln $8.019 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.812 bln $4.865 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 1.7 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 9.2 8.5 Wholesale price index Apr n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 7.0 7.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 0.1 0.3 Trade Balance Apr $-2.152 bln $-1.391 bln Exports Apr $1.915 bln $2.239 bln Imports Apr $4.067 bln $3.630 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.