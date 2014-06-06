US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 98.50/98.55 98.40/98.48 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 99.65/99.90 99,70/99.90 Karachi 100-share index 29,417.20 29,452.23 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 40,800 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 28 May 14 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills No Bids 9.9900 Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 21 Apr 23 ee-year PIB 12.0953 12.0930 five-year PIB 12.5531 12.5521 10-year PIB 12.9016 12.9016 20-Year PIB No Bids Bids Received Rejected WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending May 30 May 23 Total liquid frx reserves $13.439 bln $13.439 bln Forex held by central bank $8.682 bln $8.649 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.757 bln $4.790 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.26 1.7 Change yr/yr (pct) May 8.34 9.2 Wholesale price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May n/a 7.0 Change yr/yr (pct) May n/a 0.1 Trade Balance Apr $-2.152 bln $-1.391 bln Exports Apr $1.915 bln $2.239 bln Imports Apr $4.067 bln $3.630 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2012/13 2011/12 Population (millions) *184.35 180.71 Per capita income $1,368 $1,323 External debt (billion dlr) *$60.9 $65.8 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *9,081 n/a Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *3.6 pct 4.4 pct Manufacturing sector growth *3.5 pct 2.1 pct Services sector growth *3.7 pct 5.3 pct Agricultural sector growth *3.3 pct 3.5 pct Commodity producing sector growth *3.4 pct 3.1 pct Average consumer price inflation *7.5 pct 10.9 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.8 pct n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-20.432 bln $-21.288 bln Exports $24.518 bln $23.624 bln Imports $44.950 bln $44.912 bln Current a/c balance $2.29 bln $4.65 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487