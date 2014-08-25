DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.05/101.15 101.00/101.06 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 101.25/101.50 100.80/101.00 Karachi 100-share index 28,871.75 28.865.25 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 41,785 41,614 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 20 Aug 6 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9685 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 12 July 16 three-year PIB 12.5092 12.3834 five-year PIB 12.9021 12.8015 10-year PIB 13.3494 13.2002 20-Year PIB No bids 13.1125 Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Aug 15 Aug 8 Total liquid forex reserves $13.925 bln $14.264 bln Forex held by central bank $8.902 bln $9.188 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.023 bln $5.076 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 1.7 0.6 Change yr/yr (pct) July 7.9 8.2 Wholesale price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.5 1.4 Change yr/yr (pct) July 6.6 7.7 Trade Balance June $-2.311 bln $-1.558 bln Exports June $2.027 bln $2.117 bln Imports June $4.338 bln $3.675 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.925 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)