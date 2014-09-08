DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 102.15/102.20 102.00/102.05 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 101.80/102.00 101.65/101.85 Karachi 100-share index 29,513.78 29.604.30 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 41,571 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 3 Aug 20 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 12 July 16 three-year PIB 12.5092 12.3834 five-year PIB 12.9021 12.8015 10-year PIB 13.3494 13.2002 20-Year PIB No bids 13.1125 Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Aug 29 Aug 22 Total liquid forex reserves $13.577 bln $13.581 bln Forex held by central bank $8.718 bln $8.554 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.859 bln $5.027 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.33 1.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 6.99 7.9 Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.5 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 3.3 6.6 Trade Balance July $-1.434 bln $-2.311 bln Exports July $1.930 bln $2.027 bln Imports July $3.364 bln $4.338 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.925 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)