DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 102.55/102.60 102.70/102.75
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.50/102.70 102.60/102.80
Karachi 100-share index 30,136.57 30.180.13
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 17 Sept 3
Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564
Six-month bills Bids Rejected 9.9791
12-month bills Bids no 9.9900
Received
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 10 Aug 12
three-year PIB 12.5934 12.5092
five-year PIB 12.9909 12.9021
10-year PIB 13.4598 13.3494
20-Year PIB 13.5905 No Bids
Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Sept 5 Aug 29
Total liquid forex reserves $13.414 bln $13.577 bln
Forex held by central bank $8.693 bln $8.718 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.721 bln $4.859 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.33 1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 6.99 7.9
Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.5 0.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 3.3 6.6
Trade Balance July $-1.434 bln $-2.311 bln
Exports July $1.930 bln $2.027 bln
Imports July $3.364 bln $4.338 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $2.925 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)