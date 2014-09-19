DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 102.70/102.75 102.55/102.60 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.55/102.75 102.50/102.70 Karachi 100-share index 30,094.16 30.136.57 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 40,842 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 17 Sept 3 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9564 Six-month bills Bids Rejected 9.9791 12-month bills Bids no 9.9900 Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 10 Aug 12 three-year PIB 12.5934 12.5092 five-year PIB 12.9909 12.9021 10-year PIB 13.4598 13.3494 20-Year PIB 13.5905 No Bids Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Sept 12 Sept 5 Total liquid forex reserves $13.525 bln $13.414 bln Forex held by central bank $8.795 bln $8.693 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.730 bln $4.721 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.33 1.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 6.99 7.9 Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.5 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 3.3 6.6 Trade Balance July $-1.434 bln $-2.311 bln Exports July $1.930 bln $2.027 bln Imports July $3.364 bln $4.338 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.925 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)