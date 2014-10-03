DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 102.55/102.65 102.55/102.60
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.25/102.45 102.20/102.40
Karachi 100-share index 30,071.58 29.996.61
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 40,585 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 1 Sept 17
Three-months bills 9.9741 9.9564
Six-month bills 9.9791 Bids
Rejected
12-month bills Bids no Bids no
Received Received
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 10 Aug 12
three-year PIB 12.5934 12.5092
five-year PIB 12.9909 12.9021
10-year PIB 13.4598 13.3494
20-Year PIB 13.5905 No Bids
Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Sept 26 Sept 19
Total liquid forex reserves $13.210 bln $13.305 bln
Forex held by central bank $8.609 bln $8.628 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.601 bln $4.677 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.35 0.33
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 7.68 6.99
Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.2 0.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 2.7 3.3
Trade Balance Aug $-2.807 bln $-1.434 bln
Exports Aug $1.911 bln $1.930 bln
Imports Aug $4.718 bln $3.364 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $2.925 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)