DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 102.45/102.52 102.55/102.65 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.25/102.45 102.25/102.45 Karachi 100-share index 30,103.23 30.071.58 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 40,585 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 1 Sept 17 Three-months bills 9.9741 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 Bids Rejected 12-month bills Bids no Bids no Received Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 10 Aug 12 three-year PIB 12.5934 12.5092 five-year PIB 12.9909 12.9021 10-year PIB 13.4598 13.3494 20-Year PIB 13.5905 No Bids Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Sept 26 Sept 19 Total liquid forex reserves $13.210 bln $13.305 bln Forex held by central bank $8.609 bln $8.628 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.601 bln $4.677 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.35 0.33 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 7.68 6.99 Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.2 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 2.7 3.3 Trade Balance Aug $-2.807 bln $-1.434 bln Exports Aug $1.911 bln $1.930 bln Imports Aug $4.718 bln $3.364 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.925 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)