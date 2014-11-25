DAILY INDICATORS
MONDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.65/101.70 101.55/101.62
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.65/102.85 102.35/102.55
Karachi 100-share index 31,316.96 31,494.84
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 12 Oct 29
Three-months bills 9.9291 9.9564
Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791
12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 19 Oct 22
three-year PIB 10.8986 12.4803
five-year PIB 11.1003 12.9770
10-year PIB 11.9986 13.4494
20-Year PIB Bids Rejected No Bids
Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Nov 14 Nov 7
Total liquid forex reserves $13.228 bln $13.267 bln
Forex held by central bank $8.494 bln $8.487 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.734 bln $4.780 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.2 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 5.8 7.7
Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.3 0.2
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 1.3 2.7
Trade Balance Oct $-2.309 bln $-2.380 bln
Exports Oct $1.957 bln $2.181 bln
Imports Oct $4.266 bln $4.561 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $2.971 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
