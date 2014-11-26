DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.75/101.82 101.65/101.70 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.60/102.80 102.65/102.85 Karachi 100-share index 31,223.74 31,316.96 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 40,971 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 12 Oct 29 Three-months bills 9.9291 9.9564 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills 9.9900 9.9900 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 19 Oct 22 three-year PIB 10.8986 12.4803 five-year PIB 11.1003 12.9770 10-year PIB 11.9986 13.4494 20-Year PIB Bids Rejected No Bids Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Nov 14 Nov 7 Total liquid forex reserves $13.228 bln $13.267 bln Forex held by central bank $8.494 bln $8.487 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.734 bln $4.780 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.2 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 5.8 7.7 Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.3 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 1.3 2.7 Trade Balance Oct $-2.309 bln $-2.380 bln Exports Oct $1.957 bln $2.181 bln Imports Oct $4.266 bln $4.561 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.971 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)