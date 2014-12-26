US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 100.54/100.59 100.45/100.52 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 100.55/100.75 100.50/100.70 Karachi 100-share index 32,0000.01 31,750.38 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 24 Dec 10 Three-months bills 9.4789 9.4568 Six-month bills 9.4801 9.4940 12-month bills 9.4731 9.4951 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 17 Nov 19 three-year PIB 10.5979 10.8986 five-year PIB 10.7994 11.1003 10-year PIB 11.7049 11.9986 20-Year PIB Bids Bids Rejected Rejected WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 12 Dec 12 Total liquid forex reserves $14.042 bln $14.042 bln Forex held by central bank $9.346 bln $9.346 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.696 bln $4.696 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.5 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 4.0 5.8 Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 1.0 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 0.02 1.3 Trade Balance Nov $-1.664 bln $-2.309 bln Exports Nov $1.966 bln $1.957 bln Imports Nov $3.630 bln $4.266 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.971 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829