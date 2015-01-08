DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 100.70/100.77 100.80/100.85 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 100.80/101.00 100.75/100.95 Karachi 100-share index 32,835.94 32,668.73 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 40,200 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 7 Dec 24 Three-months bills 9.1395 9.4789 Six-month bills 9.2523 9.4801 12-month bills 9.1477 9.4731 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 17 Nov 19 three-year PIB 10.5979 10.8986 five-year PIB 10.7994 11.1003 10-year PIB 11.7049 11.9986 20-Year PIB Bids Bids Rejected Rejected WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 26 Dec 19 Total liquid forex reserves $14.944 bln $15.098 bln Forex held by central bank $10.305 bln $10.364 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.639 bln $4.734 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.0 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 4.3 4.0 Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 1.0 0.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 0.02 1.3 Trade Balance Nov $-1.664 bln $-2.309 bln Exports Nov $1.966 bln $1.957 bln Imports Nov $3.630 bln $4.266 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.971 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)