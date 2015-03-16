DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.65/101.71 101.70/101.75 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.20/102.40 102.25/102.45 Karachi 100-share index 32,929.09 32,582.68 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 39,875 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 4 Feb 18 Three-months bills 8.2353 8.3707 Six-month bills 8.1606 8.3780 12-month bills 7.9899 8.2947 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 25 Jan 28 three-year PIB 8.4980 8.8895 five-year PIB 9.1418 9.7469 10-year PIB 9.8003 10.0093 20-Year PIB Bids no 10.9995 Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 6 Feb 27 Total liquid forex reserves $16.284 bln $16.136 bln Forex held by central bank $11.272 bln $11.207 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.012 bln $4.929 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.9 0.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 3.2 3.9 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 1.1 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 3.4 2.4 Trade Balance Jan $-999 mln $-1.703 bln Exports Jan $2.064 bln $2.156 bln Imports Jan $3.063 bln $3.859 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)