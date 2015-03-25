DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.97/102.02 102.05/102.15
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.60/102.80 102.75/102.95
Karachi 100-share index 31,310.73 31,800.26
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 40,328
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 18 March 4
Three-months bills 8.1902 8.2353
Six-month bills 7.9869 8.1606
12-month bills 7.8382 7.9899
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 25 Jan 28
three-year PIB 8.4980 8.8895
five-year PIB 9.1418 9.7469
10-year PIB 9.8003 10.0093
20-Year PIB Bids no 10.9995
Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending March 13 March 6
Total liquid forex reserves $16.273 bln $16.284 bln
Forex held by central bank $11.226 bln $11.272 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.047 bln $5.012 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.9 0.1
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 3.2 3.9
Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 1.1 1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 3.4 2.4
Trade Balance Jan $-999 mln $-1.703 bln
Exports Jan $2.064 bln $2.156 bln
Imports Jan $3.063 bln $3.859 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)