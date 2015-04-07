DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.92/101.97 101.80/101.87 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.25/102.45 102.35/102.55 Karachi 100-share index 31,752.17 31,413.96 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 40,500 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 1 March 18 Three-months bills 7.9648 8.1902 Six-month bills 7.9436 7.9869 12-month bills 7.8382 7.8382 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 25 Feb 25 three-year PIB 8.2900 8.4980 five-year PIB 8.7476 9.1418 10-year PIB 9.5002 9.8003 20-Year PIB Bids no Bids no Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 27 March 20 Total liquid forex reserves $16.194 bln $16.132 bln Forex held by central bank $11.123 bln $11.067 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.071 bln $5.065 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Mar n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.2 0.9 Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 2.5 3.2 Wholesale price index Mar n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 1.1 1.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 3.7 3.4 Trade Balance Feb $-1.439 bln $-999 mln Exports Feb $1.884 bln $2.064 bln Imports Feb $3.323 bln $3.063 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)