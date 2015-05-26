DAILY INDICATORS
MONDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.90/101.97 101.90/101.95
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 103.50/103.75 103.15/103.40
Karachi 100-share index 32,707.22 32,605.62
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 40,114 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 13 April 29
Three-months bills 6.8860 7.3798
Six-month bills 6.8869 7.2954
12-month bills 6.8907 7.2239
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on May 21 April 22
three-year PIB 7.5527 7.8502
five-year PIB 8.1041 8.4219
10-year PIB 9.2505 9.3402
20-Year PIB No Bids Bids no
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending May 15 May 8
Total liquid forex reserves $17.749 bln $17.739 bln
Forex held by central bank $12.512 bln $12.550 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.237 bln $5.189 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Apr n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 1.3 0.2
Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 2.1 2.5
Wholesale price index Apr n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Apr 0.9 0.01
Change yr/yr (pct) Apr 2.9 3.7
Trade Balance Apr $-1.795 bln $-1.556 bln
Exports Apr $1.995 bln $1.932 bln
Imports Apr $3.790 bln $3.488 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
