DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.70/101.75 101.73/101.78
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.55/102.75 102.60/102.90
Karachi 100-share index 34,674.61 34,482.00
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 10 May 27
Three-months bills 6.7963 6.6171
Six-month bills 6.8011 6.6511
12-month bills 6.8221 6.7535
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 17 May 21
three-year PIB 8.0934 7.5527
five-year PIB 8.9994 8.1041
10-year PIB Bids Rejected 9.2505
20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending June 5 May 29
Total liquid forex reserves $17.446 bln $17.028 bln
Forex held by central bank $12.312 bln $11.913 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.134 bln $5.115 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index May n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.8 1.3
Change yr/yr (pct) May 3.2 2.1
Wholesale price index May n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) May 1.1 0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) May 1.8 2.9
Trade Balance May $-1.894 bln $-1.795 bln
Exports May $1.953 bln $1.995 bln
Imports May $3.847 bln $3.790 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
