US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) N/A 101.70/101.75 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.50/102.70 102.55/102.75 Karachi 100-share index 34,526.70 34,674.61 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 39,857 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 10 May 27 Three-months bills 6.7963 6.6171 Six-month bills 6.8011 6.6511 12-month bills 6.8221 6.7535 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 17 May 21 three-year PIB 8.0934 7.5527 five-year PIB 8.9994 8.1041 10-year PIB Bids Rejected 9.2505 20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending June 12 June 5 Total liquid forex reserves $17.448 bln $17.447 bln Forex held by central bank $12.284 bln $12.313 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.164 bln $5.134 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.8 1.3 Change yr/yr (pct) May 3.2 2.1 Wholesale price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 1.1 0.9 Change yr/yr (pct) May 1.8 2.9 Trade Balance May $-1.894 bln $-1.795 bln Exports May $1.953 bln $1.995 bln Imports May $3.847 bln $3.790 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: