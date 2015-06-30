DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.73/101.78 101.70/101.75 .Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.60/102.85 102.60/102.85 Karachi 100-share index 34,093.55 33,885.13 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 39,257 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 24 June 10 Three-months bills 6.9308 6.7963 Six-month bills 6.9513 6.8011 12-month bills 6.9710 6.8221 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 17 May 21 three-year PIB 8.0934 7.5527 five-year PIB 8.9994 8.1041 10-year PIB Bids Rejected 9.2505 20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending June 19 June 12 Total liquid forex reserves $17.457 bln $17.448 bln Forex held by central bank $12.316 bln $12.284 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.141 bln $5.164 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.8 1.3 Change yr/yr (pct) May 3.2 2.1 Wholesale price index May n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) May 1.1 0.9 Change yr/yr (pct) May 1.8 2.9 Trade Balance May $-1.894 bln $-1.795 bln Exports May $1.953 bln $1.995 bln Imports May $3.847 bln $3.790 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)