DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.78/101.84 101.84/101.94 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 103.00/103.30 103.00/103.25 Karachi 100-share index 35,934.99 36,057.00 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 37,928 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 22 Previous Three-months bills 6.9308 n/a Six-month bills 6.9513 n/a 12-month bills 6.9595 n/a Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 15 June 17 three-year PIB 8.0940 8.0934 five-year PIB 8.9990 8.9994 10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending July 17 July 10 Total liquid forex reserves $18.677 bln $18.589 bln Forex held by central bank $13.543 bln $13.469 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.134 bln $5.120 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index June n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.6 0.8 Change yr/yr (pct) June 3.2 3.2 Wholesale price index June n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) June 1.2 1.1 Change yr/yr (pct) June 2.0 1.8 Trade Balance June $-2.378 bln $-1.894 bln Exports June $2.016 bln $1.953 bln Imports June $4.394 bln $3.847 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)