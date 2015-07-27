DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.80/101.83 101.78/101.84
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.90/103.20 103.00/103.30
Karachi 100-share index 35,815.20 35,934.99
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 37,628 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 22 Previous
Three-months bills 6.9308 n/a
Six-month bills 6.9513 n/a
12-month bills 6.9595 n/a
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 15 June 17
three-year PIB 8.0940 8.0934
five-year PIB 8.9990 8.9994
10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected
20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending July 17 July 10
Total liquid forex reserves $18.677 bln $18.589 bln
Forex held by central bank $13.543 bln $13.469 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.134 bln $5.120 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.6 0.8
Change yr/yr (pct) June 3.2 3.2
Wholesale price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June 1.2 1.1
Change yr/yr (pct) June 2.0 1.8
Trade Balance June $-2.378 bln $-1.894 bln
Exports June $2.016 bln $1.953 bln
Imports June $4.394 bln $3.847 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
