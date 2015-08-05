DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.78/101.83 101.78/101.83
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.80/103.10 102.85/103.10
Karachi 100-share index 35,921.71 35,824.56
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 38,057 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 22 Previous
Three-months bills 6.9308 n/a
Six-month bills 6.9513 n/a
12-month bills 6.9595 n/a
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 15 June 17
three-year PIB 8.0940 8.0934
five-year PIB 8.9990 8.9994
10-year PIB Bids Rejected Bids Rejected
20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending July 24 July 17
Total liquid forex reserves $18.536 bln $18.677 bln
Forex held by central bank $13.386 bln $13.543 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.150 bln $5.134 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.6 0.8
Change yr/yr (pct) June 3.2 3.2
Wholesale price index June n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) June 1.2 1.1
Change yr/yr (pct) June 2.0 1.8
Trade Balance June $-2.378 bln $-1.894 bln
Exports June $2.016 bln $1.953 bln
Imports June $4.394 bln $3.847 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1.512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.280 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)